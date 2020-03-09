UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Introduces New Modification Fee Waiver Policy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Air Arabia has announced that it is offering more flexibility to its customers by introducing a new modification fee waiver policy in light of the current travel restrictions and to allow customers the choice of changing travel dates.

According to a press release issued by Air Arabia on Monday, the new waiver policy offers passengers the flexibility to modify their travel bookings without charge and reissuance fees, further underlining Air Arabia’s commitment to providing flexibility and prioritising the convenience of its customers.

Air Arabia customers can change their existing and new bookings made until 31st March, 2020, for travel until 31st December, 2020, up to 72 hours prior to departure. This applies to all flights across the Air Arabia network from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

Customers will only need to pay the fare difference, if any, at the time of rebooking their flights. Air Arabia’s dedicated call centres and sales offices available throughout their entire network will assist customers with their bookings and enquiries.

