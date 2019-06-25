UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Launches Direct Flights Between Sharjah And Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Air Arabia launches direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Tuesday announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, capital of Austria, starting 15th September, 2019.

The non-stop six-hour flight to Vienna, popularly known as the ‘City of Music’, will operate seven times a week, from Sunday to Saturday.

Flights on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays depart Sharjah International Airport at 17:35 local time arriving at Vienna International Airport at 21:50 local time. The return flights depart Vienna International Airport at 22:40 arriving in Sharjah the next day at 06:20 local time.

Flights operating on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays depart Sharjah at 07:25 local time arriving at Vienna at 11:40 local time. The return flights depart Vienna at 12:30 arriving in Sharjah at 20:10 local time.

On Wednesdays, flights are scheduled to depart from Sharjah early in the morning at 07:15 local time arriving at Vienna at 11:30 local time. The return flights depart Vienna at 12:20 arriving in Sharjah at 20:00 local time.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are pleased to announce the new route from Sharjah to Vienna, one of Europe's leading cultural and economic centres. This daily service linking the two cities will further strengthen the trade and tourism ties between both nations while providing our leisure and business travellers with a new choice for value-for-money air travel."

Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier, currently operates flights to more than 170 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the middle East and North Africa.

