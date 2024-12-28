Air Arabia Launches First Flight Between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 05:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia has officially launched its first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.
The new route will operate three times per week, expanding the airline’s growing network of destinations.
A special ceremony was held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to celebrate the inaugural flight. Representatives from both Air Arabia and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Authority attended the event.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, emphasised that the launch of the Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow route highlights the airline's commitment to offering convenient and affordable travel options. He also highlighted the importance of supporting tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.
In addition to Moscow, Air Arabia’s network offers direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to several other cities, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, enhancing global connectivity for passengers.
