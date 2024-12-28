Open Menu

Air Arabia Launches First Flight Between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 05:15 PM

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia has officially launched its first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

The new route will operate three times per week, expanding the airline’s growing network of destinations.

A special ceremony was held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to celebrate the inaugural flight. Representatives from both Air Arabia and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Authority attended the event.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, emphasised that the launch of the Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow route highlights the airline's commitment to offering convenient and affordable travel options. He also highlighted the importance of supporting tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.

In addition to Moscow, Air Arabia’s network offers direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to several other cities, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, enhancing global connectivity for passengers.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Moscow Russia UAE Cairo Event From Airport

Recent Stories

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

4 minutes ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

19 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

2 hours ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

2 hours ago
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

2 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

3 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East