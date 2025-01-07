Air Arabia Launches New Non-stop Flights To Ethiopia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights to Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.
Starting January 30th, the new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with a frequency of three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, "We are delighted to add Addis Ababa to our growing network of destinations. This new route reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Ethiopia.
By expanding our destinations from Sharjah, we aim to boost trade and tourism while continuing to offer affordable and convenient travel options to our customers.”
