Open Menu

Air Arabia Launches New Non-stop Flights To Ethiopia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights to Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.

Starting January 30th, the new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with a frequency of three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, commented, "We are delighted to add Addis Ababa to our growing network of destinations. This new route reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Ethiopia.

By expanding our destinations from Sharjah, we aim to boost trade and tourism while continuing to offer affordable and convenient travel options to our customers.”

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Addis Ababa Ethiopia January From Airport

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

21 minutes ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

10 hours ago
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

10 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

12 hours ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

12 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

13 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East