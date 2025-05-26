Air Arabia, Mbank Transform Air Travel Payments With AE Coin
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 08:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, and Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, have partnered to enable the use of AE Coin payments for flight bookings through the AEC Wallet App.
This collaboration makes Air Arabia the first airline in the region to offer stablecoin-based payments, underscoring the carrier’s commitment to offering innovative digital solutions to its customer base.
As the UAE’s first AED-backed stablecoin, AE Coin is pegged 1:1 to the UAE Dirham, ensuring price stability, security, and low transaction fees. With this integration, Air Arabia’s customers can now select the AEC Wallet at checkout when booking via Arabia’s website, offering a new convenient payment alternative that align with the UAE’s vision of a digital-first economy.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “We are proud to partner with Mbank to introduce AE Coin as a secure and innovative payment option for our customers.
At Air Arabia, we are committed to embracing digitalization across our operations, and this partnership reflects our efforts to enhance our customer experience through technology. The newly introduced payment option through AEC Wallet reflects our ongoing efforts to adopt smart solutions that bring greater value, choice and flexibility to our growing customer base.”
Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, commented: “We are proud to partner with Air Arabia to offer AE Coin as a payment option for travelers. Air Arabia’s strong reputation as a leading low-cost carrier operator serving a diverse customer base aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible, secure, and affordable digital payment solutions to our community. Through this partnership, we are not only enhancing the booking process but also contributing to the UAE’s broader goal of creating a truly inclusive, digitally empowered financial ecosystem.”
