UrduPoint.com

Air Arabia Posts Solid Third Quarter Net Profit Of AED209 Million

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:45 AM

Air Arabia posts solid third quarter net profit of AED209 million

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Air Arabia has announced financial results for the third quarter of the current year ending 30th September, registering a strong net profit of AED209 million for the three months; an increase of 575 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company’s turnover for the said quarter increased by 174 percent to AED804 billion, compared to AED294 million in the corresponding period last year.

Air Arabia served over 1.9 million passengers in the third quarter from its five hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt, an increase of 190 percent compared to the number of passengers carried in the same quarter last year. The average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – for the same quarter stood at an average of 70 percent.

The operational and financial results achieved this year signals a steady recovery that the industry witnessed and was driven by the ease of travel restrictions and the demand for air travel. This is the fourth consecutive profitable quarter that Air Arabia managed to register since the pandemic hit the aviation industry.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said, "Air Arabia’s solid performance in the third quarter of this year is a testament to the strength of the business model we operate and the customer appeal for our value-driven product. While we continue to operate under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, we are glad that Air Arabia has returned to double-digit growth.

This performance is supported by the gradual resumption of operations witnessed this year, especially in the third quarter, as well as the cost control measures adopted by the management team since the start of the pandemic."

During the first nine months of the year, Air Arabia added 43 new routes to its global network from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. In September, Air Arabia Group signed an agreement with Lakson Group, one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates, to launch a new low-cost airline based in Pakistan.

Earlier in July, Air Arabia Group also announced the signing of an agreement with the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) to launch Armenia’s national airline "Fly Arna". The carrier also partnered with Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways to allow members of both schemes to benefit from reciprocal points and miles transfers.

Al Thani concluded by saying, "While air travel volatility at current times remains a reality, we are confident of the global efforts made in this regard and hopeful that the steady recovery witnessed in the third quarter continues. Nonetheless, Air Arabia remains committed to providing customers with the world’s best value-driven air travel while focusing on operational efficiency and cost control."

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Egypt UAE Same Morocco July September From Agreement Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Porters carry Istanbul's trade traditions on their ..

Porters carry Istanbul's trade traditions on their backs

8 minutes ago
 Transparency through EVMs to be ensured in elector ..

Transparency through EVMs to be ensured in electoral process: Sadaqat Abbasi

8 minutes ago
 'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invit ..

'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invite

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats ..

Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats Coming From US - Foreign Mini ..

14 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, ..

Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, 2021

14 minutes ago
 Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.