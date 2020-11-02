UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Ranks First On Airfinance Journal’s List Of Top 100 Global Airlines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Air Arabia ranks first on Airfinance Journal’s list of top 100 global airlines

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Air Arabia announced it has been ranked number one on Airfinance Journal’s list of top 100 global airlines.

Airfinance evaluated the performance of 100 airlines worldwide, based on a set of operational and financial parameters, including total revenue, net income, Ebtidar margins, fixed charges, liquidity, leverage, fleet size, and average age of fleet, with Air Arabia coming top, for the first time.

The top 100 airlines list measured the financial and performance metrics of all 100 airlines’ last twelve-month figures from 31st March 2019 to 31st March 2020. Air Arabia’s top overall ranking ahead of 99 other global airline companies came after scoring highest average across all variable metrics that the report took into consideration.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "The Airfinance report is purely based on financial and performance data and the fact that Air Arabia managed this year to rank first in the world underlines the strong fundamentals of our organsiation, and our commitment to operational excellence. The various parameters evaluated demonstrate that, despite the challenging operating environment for the global aviation industry, we have comprehensive strengths that enable us to create long-term value for all our customers and stakeholders"

Airfinance Journal ‘The Airline Analyst’ is considered the most comprehensive and detailed picture of airlines’ financial and operational data available in the market.

Related Topics

World March 2019 2020 Market All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

13 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

13 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

13 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

20 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.