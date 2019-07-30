Air Arabia receives second A321neo LR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Air Arabia, the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier,LCC, has received its second Airbus A321neo Long Range. The aircraft flew nonstop from Hamburg, Germany to Sharjah International Airport.

The addition of the second A321neo LR will enable Air Arabia to expand to new medium-haul markets in addition to strengthening its existing routes, the company said.

The A321 neo LR accommodates 215 passengers and is equipped with Air Arabia’s complimentary in-flight entertainment system 'SkyTime' that allows passengers to live stream digital content on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Air Arabia is the first middle Eastern airline to operate the A321neo LR and this delivery is the second of six aircraft that will join the airline’s fleet of 53 Airbus A320 aircraft, serving more than 170 routes across the globe from its four hubs including Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.