UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Receives Second A321neo LR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Air Arabia receives second A321neo LR

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Air Arabia, the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier,LCC, has received its second Airbus A321neo Long Range. The aircraft flew nonstop from Hamburg, Germany to Sharjah International Airport.

The addition of the second A321neo LR will enable Air Arabia to expand to new medium-haul markets in addition to strengthening its existing routes, the company said.

The A321 neo LR accommodates 215 passengers and is equipped with Air Arabia’s complimentary in-flight entertainment system 'SkyTime' that allows passengers to live stream digital content on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Air Arabia is the first middle Eastern airline to operate the A321neo LR and this delivery is the second of six aircraft that will join the airline’s fleet of 53 Airbus A320 aircraft, serving more than 170 routes across the globe from its four hubs including Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Company Sharjah Germany Hamburg Morocco Market From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Malaysian officials

16 minutes ago

Smuggling bid foiled, smuggler arrested in Peshawa ..

2 minutes ago

Federal cabinet approves constitution of National ..

2 minutes ago

How the Brexit-hit pound impacts the economy

2 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Hardcore criminals to be dealt with iron hand: CPO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.