Air Arabia Repatriates Emiratis From India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah-based airline, Air Arabia, announced on Monday it will operate new repatriation flight from four cities in India to Sharjah carrying UAE nationals back home.

In a statement by the airline, the special flights will operate from Mumbai and Delhi to Sharjah International Airport on 20th April, while special flights will operate from Cochin and Hyderabad to Sharjah International Airport on 22nd April.

Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline announced earlier that it’s operating a mix of repatriation flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations.

