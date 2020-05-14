UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Reports AED71 Million Net Profit In Q1

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Air Arabia today reported a net profit of AED71 million during January to March 2020 despite COVID-19 impact on the carrier’s first quarter financial and operational performance.

The net profit was a 45 percent less than the corresponding 2019 figure of AED128 million. The turnover was AED 901 million, a 12 percent less than the corresponding first quarter of last year, the low-cost airline said in a statement.

More than 2.4 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and March 2020 across the carrier’s four hubs, a 14 percent lower than the number of passengers carried in the first quarter of last year.

The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first three months of 2020 maintained its high average and stood at 83 percent.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said, "Air Arabia witnessed a strong start of the year across the breadth of its operations. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global aviation, which materialised in airport closures, travel restrictions and low travel demand, has affected the overall performance of the quarter. Nonetheless, we are glad that Air Arabia still managed to deliver profitability and solid performance during the first quarter of this year.

"

He added, "Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reacted quickly and took all possible measures to protect our passengers and crew while ensuring we continue to fly safely where we can. Additionally, the management team has taken a series of business decisions to control our fixed and running costs during this period while supporting our business continuity. All these measures are set in motion at a time when airlines around the world continue to battle the biggest challenge faced in the history of aviation".

He concluded, "Air Arabia enjoys a flexible and robust business model and is driven by a clear business strategy. While this pandemic remains impacting the world economy and providing very little visibility towards the future, we have full confidence in the strength of the aviation industry worldwide and its crucial role in supporting economic recovery post COVID-19. In the meantime, we continue to make daily decisions that supports our business continuity and remain fully engaged with regulators to ensure we can serve our customers while adhering to the highest international safety standards."

Last month, the carrier announced that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has received its Air Operating Certificate, AOC, highlighting its readiness to start operating from Abu Dhabi as market conditions improve and skies are open again.

Related Topics

World Business Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham January March 2019 2020 Market Post All From Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

35 minutes ago

No collective Itikaf this year as COVID-19 pandemi ..

32 seconds ago

Balochistan taking multiple steps to overcome COVI ..

33 seconds ago

Students of class IX, X, XI & XII to be promoted t ..

35 seconds ago

Three gangsters held in Kasur

36 seconds ago

UN chief calls for focusing attention on mental he ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.