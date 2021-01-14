UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Resumes Daily Flights To Doha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of directs flights between Sharjah and Doha, Qatar’s capital, starting 18th January, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Doha by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage.

The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

