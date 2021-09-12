UrduPoint.com

Air Arabia Resumes Direct Flights To KSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and each of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting 14th September 2021.

All passengers traveling to the kingdom are required to download "Tawakkalna" mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status.

Passengers are also urged to check the travel update at Air Arabia’s website before departure.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Related Topics

Mobile Jeddah Riyadh Sharjah Saudi Arabia September From

Recent Stories

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

21 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

2 hours ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.