Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and each of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting 14th September 2021.

All passengers traveling to the kingdom are required to download "Tawakkalna" mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status.

Passengers are also urged to check the travel update at Air Arabia’s website before departure.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.