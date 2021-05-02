UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Resumes Flights To Almaty

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:15 PM

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Almaty, Kazakhstan, starting 21st May, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Almaty by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has added to the convenience and confidence of passengers a free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

