Air Arabia Resumes Flights To Baku

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Baku starting 11th July, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

More Stories From Middle East

