SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Colombo, starting 2nd March, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Colombo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.