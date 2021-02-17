UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Resumes Flights To Luxor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Air Arabia resumes flights to Luxor

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor, starting 23rd February, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Related Topics

Sharjah Luxor February All From

Recent Stories

Brent Crude Tops $64 Per Barrel First Time Since J ..

8 minutes ago

Osaka v Williams: Australian Open semi-final facts ..

8 minutes ago

Record-chasing Williams wary of 'cool cat' Osaka

8 minutes ago

Kenin appendix removed after shock Australian Open ..

8 minutes ago

MoST plans to install fog towers in Lahore by Augu ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.