Air Arabia resumes flights to Luxor

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor, starting 23rd February, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Luxor by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.