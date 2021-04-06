UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Resumes Flights To Sarajevo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:45 PM

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting 7th May, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

More Stories From Middle East

