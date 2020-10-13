Air Arabia resumes flights to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, has announced the resumption of directs flights between Sharjah and the Ukrainian capital Kiev starting 25th October, 2020.

Air Arabia also said it is introducing a free COVID-19 insurance coverage to passengers which is automatically included with bookings.

Customers can book flights via Air Arabia’s website, contacting the call centre, or through travel agencies.