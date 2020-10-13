UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Resumes Flights To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Air Arabia resumes flights to Ukraine

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, has announced the resumption of directs flights between Sharjah and the Ukrainian capital Kiev starting 25th October, 2020.

Air Arabia also said it is introducing a free COVID-19 insurance coverage to passengers which is automatically included with bookings.

Customers can book flights via Air Arabia’s website, contacting the call centre, or through travel agencies.

More Stories From Middle East

