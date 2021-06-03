Air Arabia resumes flights to Vienna

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Air Arabia airline has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, starting 15th October, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.