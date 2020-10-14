UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Resumes Operations From Ras Al Khaimah To Egypt, Pakistan And Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Air Arabia resumes operations from Ras Al Khaimah to Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier has announced the resumption of flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to four destinations in Egypt and Pakistan in addition to new a new service between Rask Al Khaimah and the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka.

Air Arabia’s flights to Cairo and Lahore from Ras Al Khaimah will resume operations from October 15th while flights to Peshawar from October 16th; and to Islamabad from October 17th.

Air Arabia is also marking the launch a new service from Ras Al Khaimah to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh from October 16th. Customers can now book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 cover across all its flights. This cover is automatically included with the booking, no additional documents are required from customers and validity is for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary. It also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Bangladesh Egypt Dhaka Cairo Middle East October All From Airport

Recent Stories

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

38 minutes ago

One Dead After Taxi Falls Into Yauza River in Mosc ..

2 minutes ago

Malian Interim Vice-President Discusses Security I ..

2 minutes ago

French Policeman Gravely Wounded After Being Hit b ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's damaged nuclear reactor set to reopen

2 minutes ago

Administration devises plan to stop government ser ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.