Air Arabia resumes operations from Ras Al Khaimah to Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier has announced the resumption of flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to four destinations in Egypt and Pakistan in addition to new a new service between Rask Al Khaimah and the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka.

Air Arabia’s flights to Cairo and Lahore from Ras Al Khaimah will resume operations from October 15th while flights to Peshawar from October 16th; and to Islamabad from October 17th.

Air Arabia is also marking the launch a new service from Ras Al Khaimah to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh from October 16th. Customers can now book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 cover across all its flights. This cover is automatically included with the booking, no additional documents are required from customers and validity is for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary. It also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.