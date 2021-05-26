UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Resumes Seasonal Flights To Batumi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi starting June 29, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

