UrduPoint.com

Air Arabia Shareholders Approve 15% Dividend Distribution

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Air Arabia shareholders approve 15% dividend distribution

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Air Arabia (PJSC) (DFM:AIRARABIA) shareholders approved the distribution of 15 percent cash dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, which is equivalent to 15 fils per share, reflects another year of record financial performance for the award-winning low-cost carrier.

The Board of Directors’ recommendation follows the airline’s robust financial performance in the year ending December 31, 2022, where Air Arabia reported a record net profit of AED 1.2 billion, an increase of 70 percent compared to 2021.

During the AGM, the report of Air Arabia’s auditors, balance sheet, as well as profit and loss accounts were approved by the assembly for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors and auditors of the company were discharged from liability for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, while auditors for the next fiscal year were appointed and their remuneration fixed. The assembly also elected the board of directors for the next three years.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “This year’s outstanding performance is a testament to Air Arabia Group’s employees’ dedication and to our shareholders’ continued trust. The company’s 2022 profitability is considered the best in Air Arabia Group’s operating history and reflects our robust business model and perceptive growth strategy. We are committed to continuing our excellent achievements and to driving operational efficiency across our business.”

In 2022, Air Arabia added 24 new routes to its global network from its operating seven hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. The carrier took delivery of 10 new aircraft and ended the year with a fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft operating to over 190 routes across the middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Air Arabia Group also signed an agreement with DAL Group to form “Air Arabia Sudan”, a joint venture company that will be based in Khartoum. The Group also launched operations of its latest joint ventures airlines in Armenia and Pakistan, “Fly Arna” and “Fly Jinnah”.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Africa Business Europe Egypt UAE Company Armenia Khartoum Morocco Middle East UAE Dirham December From Agreement Share Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Sciences Award kicks of ..

Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Sciences Award kicks off on Ramadan 1st under slogan ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in World Summit on Information So ..

UAE participates in World Summit on Information Society Forum

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic coo ..

UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

17 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observ ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observe 44th death anniversary of Sh ..

36 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs for implementation p ..

36 minutes ago
 Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.