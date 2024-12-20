Open Menu

Air Arabia Starts Flights To Vienna

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today marked the inauguration of its nonstop flights connecting Sharjah with Vienna.

The inaugural was celebrated with dual ceremonies at Sharjah International Airport and Vienna International Airport, highlighting the airline’s commitment to expanding its network and strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Austria.

The inaugural flight, which carried distinguished guests including Dr. Etienne Berchtold, the Austrian Ambassador to the UAE, and senior Air Arabia representatives, departed from Sharjah after an inaugural ceremony attended by, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority and a warm welcome awaited passengers upon arrival in Vienna, hosted by Vienna International Airport officials.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, “ The launch of our new route to Vienna underscores Air Arabia's unwavering commitment to expanding our network and offering passengers more travel opportunities to explore exciting destinations. We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Europe, and the addition of Vienna to our growing list of cities reflects our dedication to providing affordable, convenient and memorable travel experiences for our customers.”

Related Topics

Africa Europe UAE Sharjah Vienna Austria Middle East From Airport

Recent Stories

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

3 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Go ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..

39 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about ..

Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works

38 minutes ago
 Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied We ..

Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council

39 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..

39 minutes ago
 Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthe ..

Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

39 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SA ..

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

50 minutes ago
 Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwa ..

Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

50 minutes ago
 AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination w ..

AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA

50 minutes ago
 District admin to ensure road safety during sugarc ..

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East