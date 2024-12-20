Air Arabia Starts Flights To Vienna
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today marked the inauguration of its nonstop flights connecting Sharjah with Vienna.
The inaugural was celebrated with dual ceremonies at Sharjah International Airport and Vienna International Airport, highlighting the airline’s commitment to expanding its network and strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Austria.
The inaugural flight, which carried distinguished guests including Dr. Etienne Berchtold, the Austrian Ambassador to the UAE, and senior Air Arabia representatives, departed from Sharjah after an inaugural ceremony attended by, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority and a warm welcome awaited passengers upon arrival in Vienna, hosted by Vienna International Airport officials.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, “ The launch of our new route to Vienna underscores Air Arabia's unwavering commitment to expanding our network and offering passengers more travel opportunities to explore exciting destinations. We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Europe, and the addition of Vienna to our growing list of cities reflects our dedication to providing affordable, convenient and memorable travel experiences for our customers.”
