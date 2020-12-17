Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ honour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Air Arabia has won the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ recognition at the 14th Aviation Business Awards (AVB) gala ceremony held in Dubai.

Air Arabia was adjudged in the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ category by an expert panel of industry judges for the carrier’s innovation, financial performance, and ambitious growth plans.

Commenting on the award, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Winning the Low-Cost Airline of the Year award in arguably the most challenging year for the aviation industry reiterates the hard work done by the team this year and is a testament to the strength of the low-cost business model in the region."