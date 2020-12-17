UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Wins ‘Low-Cost Airline Of The Year’ Honour At Aviation Business Awards

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ honour at Aviation Business Awards

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) in the middle East and North Africa, has won the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ recognition at the 14th Aviation Business Awards (AVB) gala ceremony held in Dubai.

Air Arabia was adjudged in the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ category by an expert panel of industry judges for the carrier’s innovation, financial performance, and ambitious growth plans.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "Winning the ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ award in arguably the most challenging year for the aviation industry reiterates the hard work done by the team this year and is a testament to the strength of the low-cost business model in the region".

