Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, manufacturing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President International at Airbus, has confirmed that the global aviation sector is experiencing rapid expansion, with passenger numbers expected to double over the next two decades.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Wersch said that 2023 marked a full recovery in passenger traffic to pre-pandemic levels, with 5 billion travellers worldwide. He projected that this number would double by 2043, creating a demand for approximately 42,000 new aircraft during this period.

He emphasised that Airbus is well-positioned to benefit from this growth. He highlighted that the majority of orders are concentrated on single-aisle aircraft such as the A320, A321neo, and A220. However, there is also a rising demand for wide-body aircraft, particularly driven by growth in the middle East region.

He stated that the Middle East alone will require around 3,700 new aircraft over the next two decades, with 42% of them being wide-body planes, underscoring the massive opportunities in the market.

Regarding the UAE, he reaffirmed that Airbus maintains a long-standing partnership with the country, especially with Emirates and Etihad Airways.

He mentioned that Airbus has already begun delivering A350 aircraft to Emirates, with additional deliveries scheduled.

He further emphasised that the UAE is not just a key market for aviation growth but also an integral part of Airbus' global supply chain.

"Every Airbus aircraft worldwide contains components manufactured in the UAE," he noted, attributing this to partnerships with leading UAE companies such as Strata and EDGE, reflecting the country’s growing role in the global aviation industry.

He highlighted that Airbus' presence in the UAE is not limited to commercial aviation. The company also has a strong footprint in the helicopter sector, with many of its helicopters operated by the UAE Ministry of Defence.

He drew attention that expanding collaboration in this sector will further integrate the UAE into aviation manufacturing and development, enhancing its position as a global innovation hub for the industry.

Regarding Airbus' global delivery goals, he said that the company delivered 766 aircraft in 2024, adding that new targets for 2025 will be announced next week.

