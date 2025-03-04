Open Menu

Airbus Planning To Manufacture A400M Components In UAE

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Airbus is looking to pursue the manufacturing of significant A400M aircraft components in the United Arab Emirates.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Gabriel Sémelas President of Airbus in Africa and the middle East, elaborated that this strategic initiative would facilitate deeper integration of UAE-based entities, including EPI and Strata, into the global aerospace supply chain.

Sémelas outlined Airbus's plans to establish comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities for the A400M, a versatile multi-role military transport aircraft, alongside a dedicated training centre.

These developments are projected to solidify the UAE's standing as a premier regional hub for aviation excellence.

He underscored Airbus's commitment to fostering local talent through targeted training and technical assistance programmes, coupled with strategic research partnerships that support the advancement of future industries in the UAE.

Job creation and skills development are cornerstones of Airbus's industry localisation strategy, he added, noting that company will implement robust training and technical support initiatives, as well as cultivate industrial collaborations designed to equip the UAE workforce with cutting-edge expertise.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Company United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub Mauritanian Ouguiya Industry

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

49 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East