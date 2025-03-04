Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Airbus is looking to pursue the manufacturing of significant A400M aircraft components in the United Arab Emirates.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Gabriel Sémelas President of Airbus in Africa and the middle East, elaborated that this strategic initiative would facilitate deeper integration of UAE-based entities, including EPI and Strata, into the global aerospace supply chain.

Sémelas outlined Airbus's plans to establish comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities for the A400M, a versatile multi-role military transport aircraft, alongside a dedicated training centre.

These developments are projected to solidify the UAE's standing as a premier regional hub for aviation excellence.

He underscored Airbus's commitment to fostering local talent through targeted training and technical assistance programmes, coupled with strategic research partnerships that support the advancement of future industries in the UAE.

Job creation and skills development are cornerstones of Airbus's industry localisation strategy, he added, noting that company will implement robust training and technical support initiatives, as well as cultivate industrial collaborations designed to equip the UAE workforce with cutting-edge expertise.