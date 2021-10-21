UrduPoint.com

Airbus Signs Strategic MoU With Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions At GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions during GITEX Global 2021, by which the two parties will collaborate to deploy the Tactilon Agnet communication and collaboration platform across Dubai to support the government’s operations and the Emirate’s public safety and security efforts.

In the frame of the MoU, Tactilon Agnet licences will be used by relevant organisations which will give them access to integrated features, including voice services, instant messaging, video communication, location mapping, and emergency calls.

The planned implementation of Tactilon Agnet, which runs on standard and ruggedised smart devices, will benefit public safety personnel and first responders such as Dubai police, ambulance operators, and Civil Defence forces, as well as transport, utility, and industry organisations, corporate sectors, and others.

Tactilon Agnet is a collaborative tool for business- and mission-critical users. It offers a hybrid work environment allowing Tetra and LTE radio users to coordinate with their team members using their existing communication infrastructure and smart devices.

On this occasion, Ali Bahlooq, General Manager of Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, said, "Our latest MoU with Airbus reflects our shared goal to help fast-track the digital transformation of Dubai and the UAE.

It is a testament to our keenness to play a key role in the emirate’s bid to become not only the world’s safest place to live and work in, but also the leading smart city globally. This is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We are delighted to partner with Airbus in our quest to implement ground-breaking sustainable solutions capable of preserving and enhancing smart living in the country."

From his side, Walid Lahoud, Head of Sales middle, East North Africa and Asia regions for Secure Land Communications at Airbus, said, "Our team will work closely with Esharah to ensure the successful deployment of secure and reliable mission-critical solutions for use by security forces, first responders, and business-critical users in Dubai. We are honoured that Esharah has renewed its confidence in us through our mutually supportive and beneficial agreement signed during this year’s GITEX. Airbus’ portfolio of Tactilon solutions and services fully meets the demand for mission-critical and interoperable collaboration and communication tools. Our MoU is another opportunity for us to support the work of public safety entities in Dubai and contribute to seamless operations of businesses, which is vital to the emirate’s growth and development."

