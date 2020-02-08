UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airfield Lighting System Upgrade Completed At Abu Dhabi International Airport

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Airfield Lighting System upgrade completed at Abu Dhabi International Airport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th February 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Airports has successfully upgraded the Airfield Lighting System of the Southern Runway at Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, to a CAT-IIIB system, joining a select group of international airports to have implemented the advanced technology.

This new state-of-the-art technology has been integrated with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems of the Southern Runway, while upgrade works to install a CAT-IIIB system on the Northern Runway continue to progress.

The accomplishment was marked with a special ceremony held at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Air Traffic Control Tower, during which Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, and Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting COO of Abu Dhabi Airports, presented the airport’s Airfield Projects and Airside Operations teams with awards for their exceptional work and commitment to excellence throughout the upgrade process.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "The upgrade of the Southern Runway is the result of our commitment to ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This enables us to provide our customers with exceptional service and a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience."

"Our efforts on and off the tarmac are centred around our desire to transform the experience we offer our customers through enhancing our operations, growing our network, and expanding our leisure and entertainment offerings," added Thompson.

This upgrade, combined with other technical updates to the airport’s Airfield Lighting Control Monitoring System (ALCMS), enhances Abu Dhabi International Airport’s ability to continue operations in low visibility conditions.

With Abu Dhabi city experiencing up to 15 days of forecasted low visibility annually, the lighting upgrades will significantly mitigate the risk of any interruptions to flight schedules, leading to less aircraft diversions and a smoother travel experience for all passengers arriving, departing or transiting through Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Tackling the rising cost of flight diversions, which can amount to 2 million Dirhams per diversion, including extra expenditures on fuel, transport and accommodation, as well as the increased emissions due to the longer flight path, is a priority for Abu Dhabi Airports and its partner airlines.

The implementation of the upgraded lighting system also complements Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to sustainability, and the UAE civil aviation industry’s move toward improving fuel efficiency through reducing the fuel consumption of ultra-long haul aircraft as a result of diversions.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Traffic Thompson Douglas Progress Bryan February 2020 All Industry Anti Terrorism Court (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.