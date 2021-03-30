Airport Show 2021 to take place on 24th May in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Reed Exhibitions middle East, organisers of the Airport Show, the world’s leading airport industry B2B platform, has rescheduled the event’s 20th edition in Dubai for three days from 24th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Airport Show-2021 will see the top decision-makers of key airports from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) making their way to Dubai to search for new products and services for their facilities.

The 2021 show is planned to be held across 11000 square metres of exhibition space with exhibitors and participants from over 50 countries expected. It will have two co-located events: Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF) and ATC Forum, taking place for the sixth and third year respectively. Two new conferences have also been added to GALF: Airport Passengers’ Experience and Airport Digital Transformation.

Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) which is the sole handler of air traffic movements at Dubai International Airport, the world’s number one airport for international travellers for the seventh consecutive year, said, "Portraying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that aims at making Dubai an airport for the world, we are adopting and implementing special strategic and future projects for the aviation sector which will promote the continuation in handling air traffic efficiently even during the challenging times of coronavirus pandemic. Dans is fully equipped to utilise up-to-date technology to build synergy with our aviation and related stakeholders in overcoming challenges and fulfil the Emirate’s vision in utilizing innovative technologies to remain a hub of choice for passengers by offering the best services.

"

He added, "We are working to enhance the efficiency of operations and carrying out systems upgrade for the safety and security of aircraft movements, much before the demand gathers further momentum. dans will continue improvising procedures, services and facilities to remain an ideal player today – and even in tomorrow’s aviation industry. The Airport Show will enable aviation professionals to gain ringside views of newer technologies and digitisation for a greater sweeping impact. Now and in the future, the Aviation service sector is set to proactively and extensively work smarter and have a more future-oriented outlook. Given the prevailing conditions across the world, Airport Show will be the ideal platform to get hold of anything and everything the industry requires."

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director at Reed Exhibitions Middle East, said significant investments and upgrades will be taking place at airports globally to implement the new health, safety and technology adoption initiatives by IATA and Airports Council International (ACI) with Airport Show a central meeting place to showcase new innovations to industry players.

"Key changes expected to be implemented at airports over the next five years will focus on new IT-driven technology and solutions and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cloud, Remote Control and Drone Technology; new green targets and initiatives, and passenger-centric touch-less solutions, self-check-in/bag drop and mobile-enabled services. Airports have always been exploring new ways to simplify the overall travel experience by adopting smart technologies and solutions which one can find in plenty at Airport Show," he said.