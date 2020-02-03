Airport Show to highlight rapid transformation of airports globally

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Key decision-makers of airports will be congregating at the 20th edition of the Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre across four spacious halls from 22nd June, 2020, for three days, to highlight the latest aviation technologies on display from around the world.

It will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and is expected to witness the participation of more than 375 companies from 94 countries.

Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director-General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services, said as the aviation industry becomes increasingly advanced, airports have become the prime infrastructure requirement for all economies to grow. In the middle East and the Arabian Gulf, especially in the UAE, it is a continuous exercise to improve the capacity of airports and equip them with the newest technologies for the facilitation of passengers.

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director of Reed Exhibitions Middle East which organises the Airport Show, said, "Considering strong growth in air traffic, many airports are near, at, or even exceeding their design capacities, causing congestion, lower levels of service and frustrated passengers.

Existing airport infrastructure cannot handle the expected growth. The G20’s Global Infrastructure Outlook estimated that the airport investment plans of 50 countries alone totalled US$355 billion from 2018 to 2022, but their actual investment needs were more than $433 billion. For expanding airports such as the one we have in the Middle East, traffic growth poses both an opportunity and a challenge."

A report by Global Data says that globally, airport construction projects are valued at $737.3 billion. Of this, $212 billion is in the planning stage and Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest value with $241.4 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with projects valuing some $196.4 billion. According to IATA, some $1.2 to $1.5 trillion is expected to be spent on global airport infrastructure development up to 2030.

Angela Gittens, Director-General of Airports Council International, whose members operate 1,960 airports in 176 countries, said, "Existing airport infrastructure in many mature markets will not be able to handle the expected growth. Investment in airport infrastructure is critical to the global economy and connectivity."