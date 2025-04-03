Open Menu

AI’s Economic Benefit Massive But Must Be Shared: UNCTAD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 09:15 PM

AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said that AI is expected to reach $4.8 trillion in market value by 2033, becoming a prominent force in digital transformation. However, access to AI infrastructure and expertise remains concentrated in a few economies.

In a statement today, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, said, "Less than one-third of developing countries have AI strategies. AI is shaping the world’s economic future, yet 118 countries - mostly in the Global South - are absent from major AI governance discussions.'

UNCTAD urged developing economies must invest in AI infrastructure, data, and skills to harness its full potential.

UN Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025 warned that while AI can be a powerful tool for progress, it is not inherently inclusive. Countries should act now - by investing in digital infrastructure, building capabilities, and strengthening AI governance - to harness the AI potential for sustainable development.

UNCTAD Secretary-General also underlined the importance of ensuring people are at the centre of AI development, calling for stronger international cooperation to “shift the focus from technology to people, enabling countries to co-create a global artificial intelligence framework”.

The report also indicated that Just 100 firms, mainly in the US and China, account for 40% of global corporate R&D spending. Leading tech giants, such as Apple, Nvidia and microsoft, each have a market value of around $ 3 trillion, rivalling the gross domestic product of the whole African continent.

It also added that AI is not just about replacing jobs - it can also create new industries and empower workers. To set up effective AI policies, countries should consider three key leverage points: infrastructure, data, and skills. Strategic positioning in these areas will determine whether nations can adopt AI effectively, foster local innovation, and align AI development with their socioeconomic needs.

