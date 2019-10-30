UrduPoint.com
Aisha Al Hamli Presents Campaign Visions To ICAO Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO Council

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) As part of her election campaign for the position of president of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council, Captain Aisha Al Hamli presented her strategy and vision to the Council’s current President and Secretary-General and representatives of member states, in the presence of Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada.

During the presentation, she highlighted her visions for achieving the ICAO’s objectives, to ensure the safety and security of aviation and the sustainability of the international civil aviation system, as well as to serve the interests of the organisation’s 193 member states.

The presentation is part of the internal review process for assessing the candidates for president of the organisation’s council, who is elected every three years.

Al Hamli also explained the organisation’s efforts to enhance aviation security and safety in a sustainable environment, in cooperation with its member states, adding that the strategy of its leadership is based on four main pillars, which are transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and innovation.

Out of the three candidates for the position of president, Al Hamli has received the most acclaim from representatives of ICAO member states, demonstrating her ability to achieve consensus through organising relevant international initiatives and campaigns.

The Council’s President will be elected on 25th November at the FAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The ICAO is a specialist agency of the United Nations established in 1944 to manage and regulate the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the "Chicago Convention". It is working with the convention’s 193 member states to comply with international standards and recommendations concerning international civil aviation.

