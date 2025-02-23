AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The second day of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title”, held on Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, saw intense and thrilling competitions between participating horses for different studs, as the lovely mare AJ Barakah managed to steal the spotlight by achieving the highest score of the day’s competitions with 92.21 points.

The event was attended by multiple notable figures, including Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government’s Cyber Security Council; Rashid Mubarak bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Secretary General of the UAE Falconry Federation and the International Federation for Falconry sports and Racing (IFFSR); and Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, along with several owners and managers of Arabian horse studs from around the world.

Featuring 338 horses from both within and outside the UAE, the championship is organized by the EAHS in accordance with the rules and regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), with total prize money amounting to

€4 million.



AJ Barakah wasted no time leading the way, achieving a high score of 92.21 points in Section C of the Mares 4+ years old category for Ajman Stud, while stable mate AJ Alula topped Section B with a total of 92.07 points.

After the mares, Section A of the Yearling Colts category saw Fam Vortex lead the way for owner Federico Jordan with 91.14 points, then Shamel Al Zobair, owned by Sheikh Fahad bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, topped Section B with a score of 89.93 points.

Mishref Al Shaqab scored 91.36 in Section A of the Colts 2 Years Old category for Al Shaqab Stud, before AJ Rabdan brought it back to Ajman Stud in Section B with a score of 91.00 points.

In the Colts 3 Years Old category, E.S. Teber scored 90.57 points for Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qassimi in Section A, while AJ Sayer topped Section B with a score of 91.71 points for Ajman Stud.

