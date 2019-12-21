Ajman 2020 budget approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2019, passing the Ajman Government General Budget for the fiscal year 2020.

The value of the budget (without deficit) totals AED1.752 billion.

According to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the emirate's general budget seeks to ensure a decent quality of life for citizens and residents alike, via the launch of value-added projects and services in line with Ajman Vision 2021.

The Ajman Crown Prince explained that the 2020 prioritises development areas, with the infrastructure and economic affairs sectors receiving 29 percent of the total budget to improve the business environment within the emirate.

Social development initiatives were allocated 18 percent of the budget, while 15 percent was allocated for general public order and safety affairs, His Highness added.

Nine percent of the budget was allocated to environment and sustainability initiatives, while three percent was allocated to recreational and sports sectors development. The remaining 26 percent will be attributed to public services within the emirate.

Ajman 2021 focuses on building a happy society that will contribute to building a green economy backed by a distinguished government in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021, National Agenda and Spirit of the Union.