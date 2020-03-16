UrduPoint.com
Ajman Announces Closure Of Venues Citing COVID-19 Concerns

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Shopping malls in the emirate will also see the installation of thermal surveillance equipment to monitor the temperatures of mall visitors.

The Ajman Department of Economic Development, and the Tourism Development Department has directed the owners of wedding and event venues to immediately cease any activity until the end of March and called on them to strictly observe this circular.

In a statement, the Ajman DED noted that it had instructed owners of bodybuilding and fitness clubs and massage and therapeutic centres in the emirate to immediately cease the provision of services to the public until the end of the month in a bid to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of the general public.

The DED has also directed malls and shopping centres to provide thermometers at the entrances and assign specialists to verify the functioning thereof, within one week from the date of publication of this announcement.

Inspections will be conducted to ensure strict compliance with the circular, the DED statement concluded.

