Ajman announces new COVID-19 safety measures

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in the Emirate of Ajman announced that it has mandated specific establishments to conduct a regular weekly PCR examination for all their employees, except those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a commitment to download the Al-Hosn application, starting today (2nd March).

The move comes within the framework of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision includes workers in restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, gyms, men’s and women’s salons, labour recruitment offices, food and meal delivery companies and car washrooms.

The inspection and control teams will carry out inspection rounds on the employees of the specified institutions and companies three days following the issuance of the decision.