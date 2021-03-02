UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Announces New COVID-19 Safety Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:15 PM

Ajman announces new COVID-19 safety measures

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in the Emirate of Ajman announced that it has mandated specific establishments to conduct a regular weekly PCR examination for all their employees, except those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a commitment to download the Al-Hosn application, starting today (2nd March).

The move comes within the framework of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision includes workers in restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, gyms, men’s and women’s salons, labour recruitment offices, food and meal delivery companies and car washrooms.

The inspection and control teams will carry out inspection rounds on the employees of the specified institutions and companies three days following the issuance of the decision.

Related Topics

Ajman Car March Women All Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

7 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

15 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

39 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.