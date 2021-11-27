Ajman Arabian Horse Auction posts record-breaking sales

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) AJMAN, 27th November 2021 (WAM) - The Ajman Arabian Horses Auction, organised on Friday by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), at Ajman Stud, achieved a record-breaking trade of AED8.1 million for 55 pure-bred Arabians, out of 58 offered.

The highest bidding price of the day went to A.J. Raheda, a mare by WH Justice and Lumiar Roslaita, which fetched AED700,000.

More than 37 owners from the UAE and 46 from abroad attended the auction.

"The auction results exceed all expectations," said Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS.

"Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, EAHS seeks to provide world-class services and support to the owners of the best and noblest Arabian horse breeds," he added.

Al Harbi noted that thanks to the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of EAHS, the Society follows the international quality standards and best practices in all its activities, including races and services offered to the owners.