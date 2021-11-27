UrduPoint.com

Ajman Arabian Horse Auction Posts Record-breaking Sales

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Ajman Arabian Horse Auction posts record-breaking sales

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) AJMAN, 27th November 2021 (WAM) - The Ajman Arabian Horses Auction, organised on Friday by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), at Ajman Stud, achieved a record-breaking trade of AED8.1 million for 55 pure-bred Arabians, out of 58 offered.

The highest bidding price of the day went to A.J. Raheda, a mare by WH Justice and Lumiar Roslaita, which fetched AED700,000.

More than 37 owners from the UAE and 46 from abroad attended the auction.

"The auction results exceed all expectations," said Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS.

"Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, EAHS seeks to provide world-class services and support to the owners of the best and noblest Arabian horse breeds," he added.

Al Harbi noted that thanks to the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of EAHS, the Society follows the international quality standards and best practices in all its activities, including races and services offered to the owners.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Ajman Price November All From Best Million

Recent Stories

PIA to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia f ..

PIA to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia from Dec 1

9 minutes ago
 ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affe ..

ABAD Chairman speaks up for Nasla Tower’ s affectees

15 minutes ago
 Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Healt ..

Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK - Health Ministry

14 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Abandon Nuclear Submarine Project - Envoy in Vienna

14 minutes ago
 France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says ..

France's Maignan to return against Sassuolo, says Milan coach Pioli

14 minutes ago
 President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO s ..

President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO summit meeting

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.