Ajman Arabian Horse Championship To Kick Off Thursday With 287 Horses
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) AJMAN, 7th January, 2025 (WAM) – The 22nd edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship will commence on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
The three-day event, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), is recognised as one of the world's most prestigious beauty championships, attracting elite Arabian horses from the purest bloodlines.
In a press conference held today in Ajman, the organising committee revealed that this year’s championship will feature 287 horses from the UAE, competing across various categories.
These horses represent the finest bloodlines, owned by prominent and established stables with significant achievements in the UAE and beyond, reflecting the championship's success in promoting and celebrating the beauty of Arabian horses.
The committee emphasised that the high number of participating horses reflects the championship’s rising status and evolution year after year.
The championship aims to highlight the cultural and historical significance of this sport, showcasing diverse horse breeds, their exceptional qualities, and best practices in acquisition and care.
