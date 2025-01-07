Open Menu

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship To Kick Off Thursday With 287 Horses

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) AJMAN, 7th January, 2025 (WAM) – The 22nd edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship will commence on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The three-day event, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), is recognised as one of the world's most prestigious beauty championships, attracting elite Arabian horses from the purest bloodlines.

In a press conference held today in Ajman, the organising committee revealed that this year’s championship will feature 287 horses from the UAE, competing across various categories.

These horses represent the finest bloodlines, owned by prominent and established stables with significant achievements in the UAE and beyond, reflecting the championship's success in promoting and celebrating the beauty of Arabian horses.

The committee emphasised that the high number of participating horses reflects the championship’s rising status and evolution year after year.

The championship aims to highlight the cultural and historical significance of this sport, showcasing diverse horse breeds, their exceptional qualities, and best practices in acquisition and care.

Related Topics

World UAE Ajman Rashid January Event From Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 minutes ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

17 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

32 minutes ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

32 minutes ago
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

38 minutes ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

1 hour ago
 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues anno ..

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced

1 hour ago
 Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East