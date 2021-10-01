Ajman celebrates the world’s Greatest Show

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) The emirate of Ajman participated in celebrating the launch of Expo 2020, the most important event in the country and the world, by broadcasting the official opening ceremony live on big screens located at the Ajman Heritage District.

Fireworks in Ajman were launched in sync with the launch of the world's greatest show in Dubai.

The official opening ceremony was also streamed live from the Ajman Corniche area.

The emirate of Ajman, through its governmental pavilion, is participating in this global event that includes more than 192 countries, all vying for showcasing the latest innovations and the wide array of cultures and arts they boast to enrich the quality of the exhibition.