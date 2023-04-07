Ajman Chamber, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in trade, investment

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber for Commerce and Industry, and Ivan Jordanov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE, discussed opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and ways of strengthening the partnership between Emirati and Bulgarian business owners.

Al Muwaiji lauded Jordanov’s visit and stressed the importance of such meetings, which are aligned with the chamber’s plan to create a network of global economic relations supporting opportunities for expansion and business development and promoting the emirate as an ideal investment destination.

The chamber is keen to increase its trade with Bulgaria and allocate a suitable time for investors wishing to explore opportunities available in the emirate, which has witnessed a rise in the number of Bulgarian investors in 2022 of 12 percent compared to 2021, he added.

The value of non-oil exports and re-exports from the UAE to Bulgaria totalled more than AED200 million in 2021, which will further advance the trade relations and increase mutual investments between the two countries.

Jordanov lauded Ajman’s overall development, which would help encourage further cooperation between the two countries. He also highlighted the available opportunities in Bulgaria, which is keen to welcome the visits of business delegations from the UAE.

