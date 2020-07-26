UrduPoint.com
Ajman Chamber, Consulate Of Zambia Discuss Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ajman Chamber, Consulate of Zambia discuss economic cooperation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Representatives of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Consulate of Zambia discussed joint economic cooperation and various investment opportunities available to both sides, in a bid to increase the value of trade and promote partnerships between investors from Ajman and Zambia.

The chamber was represented at the meeting by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber, who received Duncan Mulima, Consul-General of Zambia, with the attendance of Marwan Hareb, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Administration.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi praised the strong ties between the two countries, stressing its importance in highlighting investment opportunities in various sectors. He also noted that the chamber prioritises its cooperation with all African countries due to the available opportunities in a variety of sectors, such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure, education and tourism.

He then presented Ajman’s key industries and its many economic advantages, as well as the government’s efforts to create an attractive investment environment, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Statistics revealed that the value of trade between the UAE and Zambia amounted to US$560 million in 2019, compared to $533 million in 2018, an increase of 5 percent.

Mulima reviewed the investment opportunities available in Zambia, most notably in the agriculture, mining and infrastructure sectors, while highlighting the facilities offered by the Zambian Government to foreign investors. He also invited the chamber’s members to participate in a virtual agricultural expo in Zambia that will be held next month, to explore key products and reinforce the cooperation between business leaders from both countries.

