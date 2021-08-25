Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with Bosnia-Herzegovina delegation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with a delegation from the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, headed by Mustafa Ruznic, Prime Minister of Bosia's Una-Sana Canton, ways of boosting their commercial and economic cooperation.

The meeting took place during the delegation’s visit to the chamber’s headquarters, where they were received by Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Chamber, and Mohammed Al Janahy, Executive Director of Trade and International Relations Development at the Chamber.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation and expanding their trade exchange, under the framework of the UAE’s free economic policy that encourages openness to foreign investments and private sector expansion.

Al Muwaiji highlighted the bilateral and economic ties between the UAE and Bosnia, noting that the visit will help advance their cooperation, highlight mutual investment opportunities, and serve the economic development of both countries.

He also expressed the chamber’s willingness to support companies that invest in the food, technology, real estate, treatment and entertainment tourism sectors.

Al Muwaiji presented the investment opportunities available in the UAE, particularly in Ajman, and the facilitations provided by the chamber to support the local business community, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

Al Janahy explained that the visit aligns with the chamber’s keen efforts to support its members and help them expand into new markets.