Ajman Chamber Explores Stronger Ties With Chinese Investors
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 11:15 AM
CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber, affirmed the chamber's keenness to enhance economic cooperation with Chinese investors, leveraging growing UAE–China ties.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the China (Chongqing) – UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, Al Kaitoob said the emirate’s participation in the conference underscores its commitment to strengthening ties with China’s investment community and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration.
The chamber's delegation includes representatives from several companies interested in forging business relationships with Chinese private sector investors. The goal, he said, is to build long-term partnerships and share expertise across strategic industries.
Highlighting recent cooperation, Al Kaitoob pointed to an AED5 billion infrastructure investment partnership between Ajman’s government and China's SINOMACH group. Signed in 2024, the deal reflects growing confidence and collaboration between public and private sectors in both countries.
He added that Ajman is targeting further Chinese investment in key areas such as real estate, tourism, manufacturing, education, healthcare and cultural exchange, to create a more integrated and sustainable economic relationship.
Al Kaitoob reaffirmed Ajman Chamber's readiness to support Chinese companies and investors interested in the local market, offering guidance and facilitating connections with the emirate’s broader business ecosystem.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors2 minutes ago
-
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light32 minutes ago
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station1 hour ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%1 hour ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive2 hours ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history9 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief9 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..10 hours ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum10 hours ago
-
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX EUROPE11 hours ago
-
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Paris11 hours ago
-
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'12 hours ago