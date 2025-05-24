Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber, affirmed the chamber's keenness to enhance economic cooperation with Chinese investors, leveraging growing UAE–China ties.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the China (Chongqing) – UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, Al Kaitoob said the emirate’s participation in the conference underscores its commitment to strengthening ties with China’s investment community and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration.

The chamber's delegation includes representatives from several companies interested in forging business relationships with Chinese private sector investors. The goal, he said, is to build long-term partnerships and share expertise across strategic industries.

Highlighting recent cooperation, Al Kaitoob pointed to an AED5 billion infrastructure investment partnership between Ajman’s government and China's SINOMACH group. Signed in 2024, the deal reflects growing confidence and collaboration between public and private sectors in both countries.

He added that Ajman is targeting further Chinese investment in key areas such as real estate, tourism, manufacturing, education, healthcare and cultural exchange, to create a more integrated and sustainable economic relationship.

Al Kaitoob reaffirmed Ajman Chamber's readiness to support Chinese companies and investors interested in the local market, offering guidance and facilitating connections with the emirate’s broader business ecosystem.