Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Ajman Chamber has organised the "Innovation Programme" and the "Innovation Lab" as part of the UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2025".

The "Innovation Programme" saw participation from Ajman Chamber employees and youth council members from the Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED), the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, and the Transport Authority. Meanwhile, Ajman Chamber members from various companies and factories took part in the "Innovation Lab."

Maryam Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE Innovation Month team at the Ajman Chamber, praised the comprehensiveness of the Innovation Programme and the diversity of its practical and theoretical activities. The programme presented a set of challenges in work environments, discussed their causes, and developed appropriate solutions through the programme participants.

She stressed that the participation of youth councils in the programme contributes to building bridges of cooperation, developing relationships, and enhancing the exchange of experiences, which contributes to creating a dynamic environment that encourages innovation and creativity.

The "Innovation Lab" event, with the participation of private sector establishments, included many workshops and interactive sessions that highlighted the importance of creative thinking, teamwork, and the role of innovations and the use of modern technologies to increase productivity in private sector establishments.

The challenges facing companies were also reviewed and innovative solutions were proposed to enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable development.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that Ajman Chamber was keen to diversify the activities of Innovation Month in cooperation with its employees, youth councils in the emirate, and Ajman Chamber members from private sector establishments.

