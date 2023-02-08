Ajman Chamber, Indian Consulate in Dubai discuss economic, investment cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) AJMAN, 8th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Indian Consulate-General in Dubai discussed potential economic and investment cooperation, as well as increasing trade and organising joint meetings.

This came during a meeting between Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber, and K Kalimuthu, Economic and Commercial Consul at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai.

The meeting emphasised exchanging visits between commercial and investment delegations and holding forums for business owners and investors.

The meeting was part of the Chamber's efforts to create a global network of economic relationships for business expansion and development and to promote Ajman as an investment destination. The Director-General of the Chamber highlighted the emirate's advantages and competitive features that attract investors, and the Economic and Commercial Consul praised the diverse investment opportunities in Ajman and its developed infrastructure.