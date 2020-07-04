Ajman Chamber launches its website with a new look

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) In a new look, Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, launched the website of the Chamber during a virtual meeting joined by members of the board of Directors.

The step comes within the endeavors of the Ajman Chamber to improve its electronic and smart services and to motivate its members and customers to complete their transactions smoothly in a way that ensures the continuity of business in line with the directions of the government, federally and locally.

The site stands out as a platform highlighting the advantages of investment in the Emirate of Ajman and the top promotional activities, services and events that the Ajman Chamber works on. It further provides all of the Chamber's services for its members including "membership services, certificate of origin services, attestation services, legal services, services of the Ajman Businesswomen Council and services of the Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Centre.

"Launch of the site in its new look comes in line with the directions of the Ajman government in particular and the UAE in general for the digital smart transformation in providing services and building a knowledge-based economy," Khawla Khalfan, Executive Director of the Support Services at Ajman Chamber, said.

She also noted that the site provides the necessary services and information that the investors need.

"The Ajman Chamber’s Board of Directors is keen on multiplying efficient and smooth platforms of services to enrich the experience of members and customers and to meet their aspirations to enhance the work environment and to increase its sustainability," she added.

She also explained that the site’s design meets the highest standards, requirements and cyber security, with flexibility of developing content in the future to meet the changing requirements and developments of work.

Launching of the website in light of the current conditions and the precautions measures is necessary to complete the transactions remotely and smoothly in order to preserve public health, Khawla Khalfan added.

For her part, Fatima Al-Awadi, Director of Technology and Smart Services Department, explained that the Chamber's website features the vision, mission, organizational structure and institutions of Ajman Chamber. In addition, it highlights membership privileges with allowing access to the most important annual researches and reports that serve the business community. It further links the services provided with smart payment mechanisms via Ajman Pay and digital ID system.

She stated that the site would enhance the Chamber's communication with the members and customers to monitor all opinions and suggestions that flow into the quality of the work environment by supporting the sustainability of members.