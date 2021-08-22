(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting with representatives from Dahua – a leading Chinese tech solutions provider specialising in video surveillance products, data security, alarms, motion sensors and access control.

Headed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber’s board of Directors, the meeting explored opportunities for attracting international companies and brands, in addition to strengthening partnerships. It brought together Jassim Al-Balooshi, Chairman of the Board at Dubai Leading Technologies; Brant Shen, Director of Business Development at Dahua; and Mohammad Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Promotion and Investment at Ajman Chamber.

Those at the meeting discussed each party’s scope of work, outlining the services it provides and opportunities for cooperation to support multinational companies in the Emirate of Ajman and provide them with the facilities and services necessary for growth. A future partnership between Dahua and the Ajman Chamber was also announced.

"The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to diversifying its partnerships with international companies operating in the UAE, or those looking to set up shop in the Emirates," said Al Muwaiji.

"It is a key objective for us to attract new global brands in various fields, drive the development of the business and investment sectors in the emirate, and benefit from the great opportunities that large corporations have to offer."

"We are constantly on the lookout for partnership opportunities with major companies and international brands, which have a lot to offer the business and investment community in the Emirate of Ajman," he added.

"Dahua is a great example; it is a leader in the technology field and can provide advanced solutions that meet the requirements of various sectors. This is especially important as we increasingly focus on our industrial sector."

Those at the meeting went on to explore Dahua’s contracts with Abu Dhabi and Dubai police departments, as well as with Expo 2020 Dubai, and review the services and solutions the company provides.

Dahua offers a wide range of smart solutions for various industries, including smart algorithms, cloud video, smart security solutions for the retail industry, smart banking services, drones, smart industrial compounds, smartphones, thermal security cameras, HDCVI 5.0 cameras, and lmou-branded products for individuals, along with security systems for companies, factories, power plants, and entire cities.