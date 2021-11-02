Ajman Chamber of Commerce, Ros Global Export sign collaboration agreement at Expo 2020 Dubai

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a collaboration agreement with Russia’s Ros Global Export to set joint development plans and programmes that boost trade, facilitate the exchange of delegations between both sides, and attract investment.

Signed at the Business Communication Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, the agreement supports opportunities for collaboration to ensure both parties benefit from commercial, tourism, and investment prospects.

The accord will see the two parties collaborate to organise conferences, meetings, seminars, and workshops, in addition to agreeing on procedures to participate in external events. The two entities will also work together to set promotional plans and use social networks to announces their respective programmes and organise meetings for businessmen from both sides.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Business and Investment Development at Ajman Chamber, and Dmitriy Polyakov, Director-General of Ros Global Export, in the presence of Rasul Kasimov, Deputy Consul General of the Russian Federation in Dubai, Marwan Hareb Al-Ariani, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Department at Ajman Chamber, and Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Chamber’s Relations and Members Support Office.

The collaboration agreement calls for the two sides to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and statistics, and for each to benefit from the training programmes, activities, events, and conferences the other side organises. The two parties also agree to exchange expertise, studies, and research.

"The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry is always looking to expand and diversify its network of collaborators and partnerships around the world," said Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, the Chamber’s Executive Director of Business and Investment Development. "Signing this collaboration agreement is part of our activities here at Expo 2020, which presents the ideal backdrop for business development efforts and plans to boost and expand commercial activities across various sectors and countries."

"Our objective from this agreement with Ros Global Export is to open new markets for Chamber members, increase our trade with Russia, and provide common ground for future meetings with Russian businessmen to explore available opportunities," he added.

As per the agreement, each side will provide all facilities necessary for the other party to implement their programmes and activities. The two parties will also coordinate visits from commercial delegations and explore new, mutually beneficial prospects.