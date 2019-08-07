Ajman Chamber receives British delegation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, received an official trade delegation from the United Kingdom, UK, to discuss ways to boost trade and investment cooperation across various sectors.

The visit was also aimed at beefing up the partnership and cooperation between the people in business and the investors of the two sides.

At the chamber’s premises, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Business and Investment Development, and Marwan Hareb, Director of Business Promotion and Investment Development, received the delegation that comprised Simon Williams, Director of the Department for International Trade, and Jasin Thaj, Trade Officer-Special Projects at the Department for International Trade of the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Janahi stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and the UK and briefed the delegation on the components and advantages offered by the emirate of Ajman, such as its distinguished location, the facilities provided, and the flexibility of procedures necessary for business transactions.

"The Emirate of Ajman offers numerous and various investment opportunities in many sectors, particularly tourism, education and health, through which the cooperation between the emirate and the investors can be boosted," Al Janahi added.

The attendees stressed the need for businesspeople of the two sides to exchange visits and hold joint meetings in the presence of representatives of the government departments concerned to explore the important statistics and success stories that inspire investors. They noted that the number of British companies operating in the emirate of Ajman was 1,136 across various fields, including metal products, food, textiles and chemical products.

Williams affirmed the importance of the meeting, especially in light of the diversity of investment opportunities available on both sides, which could increase economic cooperation in the future. He pointed out that the emirate has promising investment opportunities in the education and health sectors.

Hareb also briefed the delegation about the ease of doing business in the emirate thanks to the speed of procedures that rely on smart services in all the economic departments.

"The Ajman Chamber welcomes all businessmen and potential investors and provides them with the necessary support and guidance with regard to the most important sectors in the emirate," Hareb added.